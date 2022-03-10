Watch Flea Join Nick Cave & Warren Ellis On “We No Who U R” In LA

“I’m forever near a stereo saying, ‘What the fuck is this garbage?’ And the answer is always the Red Hot Chili Peppers,” Nick Cave reportedly said in 2004. But last night, RHCP bassist Flea joined Cave and Warren Ellis onstage during their show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in support of last year’s Carnage.

Flea came out in the second encore for a performance of the Bad Seeds’ Push The Sky Away opener “We No Who U R,” the first time that Cave had played the song since 2015. “Flea, beautiful brother,” Warren Ellis, who has performed with Flea before, wrote on Instagram after the show. “So wonderful to have you on stage tonight in Los Angeles with me and Nick at The Shrine. Can feel the soul pour out of you on stage.”

Watch their performance together below.

Flea once responded to Cave shit-talking the Red Hot Chili Peppers, saying, “For a second that hurt my feelings because I love Nick Cave, I have all of his records. I don’t care if Nick Cave hates my band because his music means everything to me because he is one of my favorite songwriters and singers and musicians of all time. I love all the incarnations of the Bad Seeds. But it only hurt my feelings for a second because my love is bigger than all that shit, and if he thinks my band is lame that’s OK.”