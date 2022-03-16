Premature Evaluation: Charli XCX Crash

Charli XCX has been riding fast. It’s time to crash. Charlotte Aitchison is coming off one of the most exhilarating stretches for a pop star in recent memory. A decline in quality was inevitable, and on Crash she steers into the skid.

Since her fifth studio album was announced back in August, Charli has positioned this as her sellout era; she said that she sacrificed her soul to the devil to make a successful mainstream pop album. She’s joking, of course, though not entirely. Crash is the final album in a major-label deal that she signed with Atlantic Records when she was still a teenager; she is just now (perhaps) finally getting out of it.

From the desk of Charli XCX when she introduced Crash: “[It’s] a new chapter for me in which I embraced all that the life of a pop figurehead has to offer in today’s world — celebrity, obsession, and global hits.” That’s delivered with tongue firmly in cheek, but Charli has talked a big game leading up to the release — at least when she wasn’t addressing kneejerk negative criticism online. Unfortunately, Crash is a scattershot collection of ideas that doesn’t totally come together. It’s technically proficient and there are flashes of greatness, but it doesn’t measure up to Charli’s previous work.

Before we get into it, I do want to draw attention to the ambition of the aesthetics behind Crash, which are on point. The album artwork is indeed, as Charli likes to say, iconic. The extracurriculars that have accompanied this era — the massive ’80s-style hair, the very fun Saturday Night Live performance, all of the music videos (especially the ride-the-gravestone clip for “Good Ones”) — feel fully realized in a way that Charli’s visuals have not always been. She’s clearly utilizing the larger promotional budget she has access to for her benefit this time around. But for an album that is supposedly meant to represent a bid at crossover stardom, or at least a victory lap for her last decade of boundary-pushing music, it sounds frustratingly minor.