Charli XCX was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, making up for a scheduled appearance in December that was cancelled at the last minute. She did two songs from her upcoming album CRASH — “Beg For You” and the recently-released “Baby” — and she also popped up as a singing meatball body appendage and duetted opposite the episode’s host Oscar Isaac. Watch all that below.

There was also some Dua Lipa fanfiction in a sketch about writing workshops:

And here’s the episode promo:

Charli XCX was also on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night and played Pictionary with Drew Barrymore and talked about when Cardi B gave her a nickname: