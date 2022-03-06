Watch Charli XCX And Oscar Isaac As Duetting Meatballs On SNL

News March 6, 2022 10:15 AM By James Rettig
0

Charli XCX was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, making up for a scheduled appearance in December that was cancelled at the last minute. She did two songs from her upcoming album CRASH — “Beg For You” and the recently-released “Baby” — and she also popped up as a singing meatball body appendage and duetted opposite the episode’s host Oscar Isaac. Watch all that below.

There was also some Dua Lipa fanfiction in a sketch about writing workshops:

And here’s the episode promo:

Charli XCX was also on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night and played Pictionary with Drew Barrymore and talked about when Cardi B gave her a nickname:

