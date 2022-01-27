Charli XCX has released “Beg For You,” the third single from her upcoming new album Crash following last year’s “Good Ones” and “New Shapes.” “Beg For You” features Rina Sawayama, who has a new album of her own expected out later this year, and it samples the mid-’00s dance hit “Cry For You” by September, a moniker of the Swedish pop musician Petra Marklund.

In other Charli XCX news, her documentary Alone Together — which chronicles the making of 2020’s How I’m Feeling Now — is hitting video-on-demand services tomorrow.

Listen to “Beg For You” below.

Crash is out 3/18 via Asylum/Atlantic.