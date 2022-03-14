Charli XCX – “Every Rule”

Emily Lipson

New Music March 14, 2022 9:17 AM By Chris DeVille
0

After a long and sometimes contentious rollout, Charli XCX will finally release her new “main pop girl” album Crash this week. But first, she’s sharing one more single.

“Every Rule” is a soft synth ballad with an Auto-Tuned vocal and a minimal beat. The synth riff that serves as the song’s spine feels directly lifted out of the ’80s or ’90s, while Charli’s effects-laden singing is very much of the moment. It’s a lovely song with some extra sticky hooks and a memorably tender performance from Charli. “I’m breaking every rule for you,” she sings. “You’re breaking every rule for me.”

A. G. Cook and Oneohtrix Point Never produced “Every Rule.” A video is coming tomorrow; in the meantime, hear the song below.

Crash is out 3/18 on Asylum/Atlantic/Warner UK.

Chris DeVille Staff

