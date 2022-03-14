The 75th annual British Academy Film Awards took place yesterday, and Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Original Screenplay for Licorice Pizza. Anderson was not in attendance at the event, but Jonny Greenwood and Alana Haim were, and they accepted the award on his behalf. Their speech was short but quite endearing, and Greenwood kicked it off: “Wow, Paul is going to be very excited to win this, not least because it means I’ve been forced to give an awkward and inarticulate speech on his behalf, which he will find very funny.”

Greenwood was at the show because he was nominated for Best Original Score for his work on The Power Of The Dog. (He also contributed a little score-work to Licorice Pizza.) And Haim was nominated for Best Actress In A Leading Role for Licorice Pizza. Neither won their respective awards.

Watch their acceptance speech below.

The BAFTA awards opened with a performance of Shirley Bassey doing her James Bond theme song “Diamonds Are Forever”:

The Best Original Score BAFTA went to Hans Zimmer for Dune.