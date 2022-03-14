Kid Cudi Cast In Brittany Snow’s Directorial Debut September 17th

Over the past few years, Kid Cudi has been acting a whole lot more, He’s in Ti West’s horror movie, X, which hits theaters at the end of the week. One of his co-stars in that film is Brittany Snow, and he’ll be working with her again in the actress’ feature-length directorial debut. As Variety reports, Kid Cudi (real name Scott Mescudi) has been cast in her movie September 17th. “I can’t really speak to it too much, except that Scott’s doing a part in the movie, so that’s cool,” Snow said.

“I couldn’t believe that she wanted me in it,” Cudi added. “She had told me about the movie while we were on set [for ‘X’], but she never asked me to be in it. I was like, ‘Maybe she’s waiting to see how [‘X’] turns out.’ It’s gonna be awesome. Really great script.”

Snow co-wrote the script for September 17th with Becca Gleason. Per Variety, the film follows a woman “who struggles with food and body image issues and has recently been discharged from rehab.”