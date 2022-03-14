Kid Cudi Cast In Brittany Snow’s Directorial Debut September 17th

Rick Kern/Getty Images for Amazon Prime Video

News March 14, 2022 9:48 AM By James Rettig
0

Kid Cudi Cast In Brittany Snow’s Directorial Debut September 17th

Rick Kern/Getty Images for Amazon Prime Video

News March 14, 2022 9:48 AM By James Rettig
0

Over the past few years, Kid Cudi has been acting a whole lot more, He’s in Ti West’s horror movie, X, which hits theaters at the end of the week. One of his co-stars in that film is Brittany Snow, and he’ll be working with her again in the actress’ feature-length directorial debut. As Variety reports, Kid Cudi (real name Scott Mescudi) has been cast in her movie September 17th. “I can’t really speak to it too much, except that Scott’s doing a part in the movie, so that’s cool,” Snow said.

“I couldn’t believe that she wanted me in it,” Cudi added. “She had told me about the movie while we were on set [for ‘X’], but she never asked me to be in it. I was like, ‘Maybe she’s waiting to see how [‘X’] turns out.’ It’s gonna be awesome. Really great script.”

Snow co-wrote the script for September 17th with Becca Gleason. Per Variety, the film follows a woman “who struggles with food and body image issues and has recently been discharged from rehab.”

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

We’ve Got A File On You: Bryan Adams

4 days ago 0

Dolly Parton Withdraws From Consideration For The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

18 hours ago 0

Maren Morris – “Nervous”

4 days ago 0

Sponge Guitarist Mike Cross Has Died At 57

5 days ago 0

Thom Yorke – “5.17”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest