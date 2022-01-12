Watch The Trailer For A24’s New Horror Movie X Starring Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi has been acting a whole lot more in the past few years — he just appeared in Adam McKay’s Netflix film Don’t Look Up opposite Ariana Grande and he was one of the stars of Luca Guadagnino’s HBO miniseries We Are Who We Are in 2020. His next role is in A24’s latest horror movie, X, which was directed by Ti West. The film was scored by Tyler Bates and Chelsea Wolfe.

Cudi appears alongside a cast that includes Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, and Brittany Snow. He’s featured in the film’s just-released trailer, which you can check out below.

X hits theaters on March 18. Cudi has also teased that he’ll release two new albums this year. He also just joined TikTok:

https://www.tiktok.com/@kidcudi/video/7052169754471091503