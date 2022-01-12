Watch The Trailer For A24’s New Horror Movie X Starring Kid Cudi

News January 12, 2022 11:29 AM By James Rettig

Watch The Trailer For A24’s New Horror Movie X Starring Kid Cudi

News January 12, 2022 11:29 AM By James Rettig

Kid Cudi has been acting a whole lot more in the past few years — he just appeared in Adam McKay’s Netflix film Don’t Look Up opposite Ariana Grande and he was one of the stars of Luca Guadagnino’s HBO miniseries We Are Who We Are in 2020. His next role is in A24’s latest horror movie, X, which was directed by Ti West. The film was scored by Tyler Bates and Chelsea Wolfe.

Cudi appears alongside a cast that includes Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, and Brittany Snow. He’s featured in the film’s just-released trailer, which you can check out below.

X hits theaters on March 18. Cudi has also teased that he’ll release two new albums this year. He also just joined TikTok:

https://www.tiktok.com/@kidcudi/video/7052169754471091503

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Vanessa Williams’ “Save The Best For Last”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Kris Kross’ “Jump”

    19 hours ago

    Elvis Costello Says He Won’t Perform “Oliver’s Army” Anymore And Radio Stations Should Stop Playing It

    3 days ago

    Wilco Respond To Fans’ Calls For Sky Blue Sky Fest Refunds

    18 hours ago

    Destroyer – “Tintoretto, It’s For You”

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest