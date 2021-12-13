Kid Cudi Debuts “Freshie” At Rolling Loud, Teases Two Albums For 2022

Kid Cudi Debuts "Freshie" At Rolling Loud, Teases Two Albums For 2022

Kid Cudi performed at Rolling Loud in California over the the weekend, and he debuted a new track dubbed “Freshie” while he was there, and teased some upcoming release plans. He’s already talked about Entergalactic, a new album that’s going to be accompanied by a Netflix series, and he says that he wants to put out another album before then.

“I have Entergalactic coming in the summer, and I wanna drop another album before that,” Cudi said on stage. “And I got some tasty surprises and I’m really excited about all this new shit, all this new music, to give to you guys. That’s why I’m teasing this shit now because it’s coming out soon.”

Cudi’s most recent album was 2020’s Man On The Moon III: The Chosen. This year, he was the subject of a documentary film that debuted on Amazon. He’s also in Adam McKay’s new movie Don’t Look Up.

Check out the “Freshie” debut below.

