Pearl Jam released their most recent album, Gigaton, in March 2020, and they were among the first acts to postpone a planned tour due to the pandemic. The band hasn’t performed live much since then outside of their own Ohana Festival and one other fest appearance, but today they’ve revealed a rescheduled North American tour itinerary that will take place this May and September. This follows a previous announcement about their European tour dates, which will take place over the summer.

Josh Klinghoffer will be a touring member of the band, as he was for their handful of 2021 shows, and his solo project Pluralone will serve as Pearl Jam’s opener.

Check out the dates below.

05/03 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

05/06 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/09 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

05/12 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

05/13 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

05/16 Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Arena

05/18 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

05/20 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/01 Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

09/03 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

09/06 Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

09/08 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/11 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/14 Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

09/16 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/18 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/20 Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

09/22 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena