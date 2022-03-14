Pearl Jam Announce 2022 North American Tour
Pearl Jam released their most recent album, Gigaton, in March 2020, and they were among the first acts to postpone a planned tour due to the pandemic. The band hasn’t performed live much since then outside of their own Ohana Festival and one other fest appearance, but today they’ve revealed a rescheduled North American tour itinerary that will take place this May and September. This follows a previous announcement about their European tour dates, which will take place over the summer.
Josh Klinghoffer will be a touring member of the band, as he was for their handful of 2021 shows, and his solo project Pluralone will serve as Pearl Jam’s opener.
Check out the dates below.
05/03 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
05/06 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/09 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
05/12 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
05/13 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
05/16 Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Arena
05/18 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/20 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/01 Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/03 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
09/06 Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
09/08 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/11 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/14 Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
09/16 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/18 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/20 Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
09/22 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena