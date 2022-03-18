Next month, the Alex G-scored film We’re All Going To The World’s Fair will hit video-on-demand and select theaters, and its accompanying soundtrack will be released on April 15. Today, he’s sharing the closing credits track “End Song,” which was written in response to the movie. “You know what they do to little dogs like you,” Alex G sings on the track’s chorus.

“Whenever it rains at night I put on Alex’s score and listen to how the rain on my roof sounds mixed with Alex’s beautiful, lonely music,” We’re All Going To The World’s Fair director Jane Scoenbrun said in a statement. “I’ve been a fan of Alex’s records for so long, and it was literally a dream come true to get to collaborate with him on my first feature. I can’t imagine a better or more moving accompaniment to the film.”

Check out “End Song” and the score’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Main Theme”

02 “Stitch”

03 “Casey’s Walk”

04 “You Are In Trouble”

05 “JLB’s Drawing”

06 “You Can’t Stop Me”

07 “Typing Game”

08 “Inside The Video”

09 “Face Dream”

10 “Morning”

11 “JLB’s Story”

12 “End Song”

The We’re All Going To The World’s Fair soundtrack is out 4/15 via Milan Records.