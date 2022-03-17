TikTok has become a sort of chaos agent for the music business. At this point, any random-ass song can suddenly catch fire on the social network — often among kids who don’t know anything about the act beyond the one song. Something like that is currently happening with Vundabar, the Massachusetts indie rock trio that’s been around for a decade. Vundabar have blown up on TikTok in the kind of way that you can’t manufacture or predict, and that phenomenon has led the band to their first-ever late-night booking. Last night, they played Seth Meyers.

Next month, Vundabar are releasing their new album Devil For The Fire (delayed from February), and they’re currently touring behind that release. But the song that they played on Seth Meyers didn’t come from Devil For The Fire. Instead, that song was “Alien Blues,” a track from the band’s 2015 sophomore LP Gawk. That’s the song that’s blown up on TikTok, so that’s the song that the band played on TV.

I’m sure it feels weird to play an old song in your first TV appearance, especially when you’re actively attempting to court attention for a new record. But Vundabar have embraced it, recording a new version of “Alien Blues” and releasing a new video for the track. On Seth Meyers, the band wore matching suits and bashed the song out with abandon. “Alien Blues” is a fast, catchy, spirited song about dealing with depression and self-image issues, so it’s not that hard to understand why people on TikTok like it so much. Watch the performance below.

Devil For The Fire is out 4/15 via Amuse.