Vundabar – “Devil For The Fire”

New Music November 9, 2021 11:33 AM By James Rettig

New Music November 9, 2021 11:33 AM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, Vundabar released a pair of new songs, “Aphasia” and “Ringing Bell,” their first new music since 2020’s Either Light. Today, the Boston band are back with news of a full-length album, Devil For The Fire, which will be out on February 11. They’re also sharing its title track, which starts off twitchy and groovy before building into a scattered blast of discordant noise.

“The beginnings of this song came about as I was binge watching film noir and burning through books on neuroplasticity,” bandleader Brandon Hagen explained in a statement, continuing:

The subconscious and subconscious fear is a big theme in a lot of film noir, so I had that on the mind – sequences of abstract and surreal images to convey an inner world that has its own dream logic. Shortly after, my dad had a life-threatening emergency heart surgery and subsequent stroke. I finished the song between visits to the hospital, not knowing whether my dad would survive. The entire thing was surreal; the hospitals in the age of COVID, the looming specter of death hanging over us, the bizarre timing of his accident with what I’d been reading and writing.

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Aphasia”
02 “Ringing Bell”
03 “Devil For The Fire”
04 “Lore”
05 “The Gloam”
06 “Nosferatu”
07 “Heat Wave”
08 “Listless Blue”
09 “Deep Water”

TOUR DATES:
02/16 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
02/17 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
02/18 Durham, NC @ MOtorco
02/19 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
02/21 Orlando, FL @ Soundbar
02/22 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
02/24 New Orleans, LA @ Saturn Bar
02/25 Houston, TX @ Secret Group
02/26 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
02/27 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Group
03/01 Phoenix, AZ @ Underground
03/02 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
03/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
03/04 San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew
03/05 Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room
03/06 Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium
03/07 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
03/09 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
03/10 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
03/12 Salt Lake City, UT @ Loading Dock
03/14 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
03/16 Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar
03/17 Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
03/18 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
03/19 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
03/20 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
03/22 Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/23 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
03/25 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
03/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
03/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
05/13 Paris, FR @ Hasard Ludique

Devil For The Fire is out 2/11 via Gawk Records.

James Rettig Staff

