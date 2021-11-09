Vundabar – “Devil For The Fire”

Earlier this year, Vundabar released a pair of new songs, “Aphasia” and “Ringing Bell,” their first new music since 2020’s Either Light. Today, the Boston band are back with news of a full-length album, Devil For The Fire, which will be out on February 11. They’re also sharing its title track, which starts off twitchy and groovy before building into a scattered blast of discordant noise.

“The beginnings of this song came about as I was binge watching film noir and burning through books on neuroplasticity,” bandleader Brandon Hagen explained in a statement, continuing:

The subconscious and subconscious fear is a big theme in a lot of film noir, so I had that on the mind – sequences of abstract and surreal images to convey an inner world that has its own dream logic. Shortly after, my dad had a life-threatening emergency heart surgery and subsequent stroke. I finished the song between visits to the hospital, not knowing whether my dad would survive. The entire thing was surreal; the hospitals in the age of COVID, the looming specter of death hanging over us, the bizarre timing of his accident with what I’d been reading and writing.

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Aphasia”

02 “Ringing Bell”

03 “Devil For The Fire”

04 “Lore”

05 “The Gloam”

06 “Nosferatu”

07 “Heat Wave”

08 “Listless Blue”

09 “Deep Water”

TOUR DATES:

02/16 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

02/17 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

02/18 Durham, NC @ MOtorco

02/19 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

02/21 Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

02/22 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

02/24 New Orleans, LA @ Saturn Bar

02/25 Houston, TX @ Secret Group

02/26 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

02/27 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Group

03/01 Phoenix, AZ @ Underground

03/02 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

03/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

03/04 San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew

03/05 Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room

03/06 Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium

03/07 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

03/09 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/10 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

03/12 Salt Lake City, UT @ Loading Dock

03/14 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

03/16 Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar

03/17 Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

03/18 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

03/19 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

03/20 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

03/22 Detroit, MI @ El Club

03/23 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

03/25 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

03/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

03/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

05/13 Paris, FR @ Hasard Ludique

Devil For The Fire is out 2/11 via Gawk Records.