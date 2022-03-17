Tegan And Sara Memoir Adaptation Announces Cast

Back in October of 2020, Amazon Studios and Plan B Entertainment announced an adaptation Tegan And Sara’s memoir High School for IMDb TV. We knew that Tegan and Sara Quin served as co-creators alongside producer Clea Duvall, and that the show would be a comedy series. Otherwise, we hadn’t heard much about it, until some official news dropped today.

With the series set to start filming next week, an official cast has now been announced. Railey Gilliland will play Tegan, while Seazynn Gilliland will portray Sara. Both are TikTok creators and are new to TV. Cobie Smulders is going to play their mother Simone, while Kyle Bornheimer will play Simone’s boyfriend Patrick.

“It felt kismet when I saw Railey and Seazynn for the first time on TikTok,” Tegan said in a statement. “There was something undeniably intriguing about them: They were sweet and original, impossible not to watch. I felt compelled to send Sara the video. ‘Too bad they don’t act,’ I texted her. Sara wasn’t deterred. They were performers, musical and dynamic. ‘You can’t teach charisma,’ Sara said, which they had in spades. Sara was relentless — these were the twins that had to play us. We were overjoyed when they were cast, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that it all worked out.”

The series starts filming 3/21 in Calgary, but no word on a premiere date yet.