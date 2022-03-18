Last year, Arooj Aftab released her third full-length album, Vulture Prince, which ended up netting her Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Global Music Performance. Today, Aftab is announcing a deluxe edition of that album, which will be out in June. It features a previously unreleased track called “Udhero Na,” which features sitar-playing from Anoushka Shankar and harp from Maeve Gilchrist.

“‘Udhero Na’ has been one of my dearest songs, written in 2005 and never released, played live on and off over the years,” Aftab said in a statement. “I’ve always held it close to my heart and am so happy to release it finally! It describes a very unique and fleeting emotional moment, a super underrated feeling. When the thought of someone from a very old and ‘passed’ relationship just pops into your head as you go about your present day to day.”

Listen below.

Vulture Prince (Deluxe Edition) is out 6/24 via Verve.