Arooj Aftab – “Udhero Na” (Feat. Anoushka Shankar)

New Music March 18, 2022 1:12 PM By James Rettig
0

Arooj Aftab – “Udhero Na” (Feat. Anoushka Shankar)

New Music March 18, 2022 1:12 PM By James Rettig
0

Last year, Arooj Aftab released her third full-length album, Vulture Prince, which ended up netting her Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Global Music Performance. Today, Aftab is announcing a deluxe edition of that album, which will be out in June. It features a previously unreleased track called “Udhero Na,” which features sitar-playing from Anoushka Shankar and harp from Maeve Gilchrist.

“‘Udhero Na’ has been one of my dearest songs, written in 2005 and never released, played live on and off over the years,” Aftab said in a statement. “I’ve always held it close to my heart and am so happy to release it finally! It describes a very unique and fleeting emotional moment, a super underrated feeling. When the thought of someone from a very old and ‘passed’ relationship just pops into your head as you go about your present day to day.”

Listen below.

Vulture Prince (Deluxe Edition) is out 6/24 via Verve.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Aimee Mann Says Steely Dan Have Dropped Her From Their Tour: “It Seems They Thought Their Audience Wouldn’t Like A Female Singer-Songwriter?”

2 days ago 0

Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen Explains Dropping Aimee Mann From Tour

1 day ago 0

Instagram Bans Kanye West For 24 Hours

2 days ago 0

Arcade Fire Are Reapplying For The Job

1 day ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Charli XCX Crash

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest