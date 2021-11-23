ABBA, Selena Gomez, Low, Japanese Breakfast, & Sun Ra Arkestra Among First-Time Grammy Nominees

The 2022 Grammy nominations are here and there are quite a few artists up for a Grammy award for the first time ever.

Swedish pop titans ABBA have picked up their first nomination, and in a big category, too. Their comeback single “I Still Have Faith In You” is up for Record Of The Year. (Voyage, their first new album in 40 years, came out earlier this month and won’t be eligible for Grammys until 2023.) Selena Gomez has her first nom in the Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album for her Spanish-language release Revelación. Low picked up their first nomination for HEY WHAT in Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. (The album was engineered by BJ Burton, who has been nominated before for his work with Bon Iver.)

Japanese Breakfast picked up two nominations: one in the Best New Artist category and one for her third album Jubilee in Best Alternative Music Album. Jazz institution Sun Ra Arkestra picked up their first nomination for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album for Swirling, their first album in 20 years.

The Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package gave us two first-time nominees in Soccer Mommy, whose Color Theory is up for the award, and Gang Of Four, whose box set 77-81 was also nominated.

Other first-time nominees include much of the Best New Artist field: Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Glass Animals, The Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks, and Saweetie. Olivia Rodrigo, in addition to being nominated for the first time, is up for all of the Big Four awards. Daniel Nigro, her co-writer, is also up for his first awards.

Here’s a partial list of first-time nominees:

ABBA

Arlo Parks

Arooj Aftab

Baby Keem

Black Coffee

Bo Burham

Daniel Nigro

Gang Of Four (Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package)

Glass Animals

Griff (best remixed recording for 3SCAPE DRM)

Japanese Breakfast

Jimmie Allen

Low (best engineered album for BJ Burton)

Mammoth WVH

Morray

Nico Muhly

Óalufur Arnalds

Olivia Rodrigo

Ryan Hurd

Selena Gomez

Silk Sonic

Snoh Aalegra

Soccer Mommy (Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package)

Sun Ra Arkestra

Saweetie

Tems

The Kid Laroi

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Valerie June

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

You can see the full list of nominees here.