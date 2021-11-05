Swedish pop giants ABBA have returned with their first new album in 40 years, Voyage. An ABBA reunion has been in the cards since at least 2018, when the group revealed that they had gotten together to record two new songs. Last year they announced that whatever plans they had were put on hold due to the pandemic.

But back in September, they picked up again by releasing two tracks and officially announcing both a new album and a hologram reunion tour. Those two singles were followed by “Just A Notion” a couple weeks ago and now Voyage, ABBA’s first full-length since 1981’s The Visitors, is here. Check it out below.

Voyage is out now via Captiol.