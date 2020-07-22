ABBA Reunion Delayed Until 2021

The Swedish pop greats ABBA have been promising a reunion for four years now. First there was talk of a hologram tour, despite all four of the ABBAs being alive, and then in 2018 there was talk of new music. Nothing has materialized. Earlier this year, the group’s Benny Andersson gave an update that new music was to be expected in September 2020.

That update was before the pandemic, though, and it appears that plans have changed yet again. Now, as The Independent points out, the rollout for an ABBA reunion has been pushed to 2021. Recently, Geoff Lloyd — a co-host of the Reasons To Be Cheerful podcast — said that he had talked with ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus for an hour over Zoom. “They’ve recorded five new songs. They should have been out at the end of last year,” Lloyd said. “Because of technical difficulties and the pandemic, it’s delayed things. But he promised me that the new ABBA music will be out in 2021.”

Two of those songs are presumably “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” which were originally scheduled to come out at the end of 2018.

