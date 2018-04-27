ABBA Announce Reunion, New Music

Swedish pop greats ABBA broke up in 1982 after releasing a vast series of world-conquering hits and showing the world just how sharpened and weaponized pop music could become. Since then, the four members of the group have only rarely even been in the same room together — a TV appearance in 1986, a quick appearance at an ABBA-themed restaurant in 2016. They’ve said over and over that they will never reunite, and they made more money than God during their run, so it’s not like they have to reunite. A planned hologram tour seemed like the closest thing we were going to see to an ABBA reunion. But guess what? They’re reuniting!

A couple of years ago, the members of the group got back together at a private party in Stockholm, celebrating ABBA’s 50th anniversary by giving their first performance in decades. And now they’ve issued a press release claiming that they’re back together and that they’ve recorded two new songs, their first since the release of their 1982 farewell single “Thank You For The Music.”

The first of the new songs is called “I Still Have Faith In You,” and it’ll debut in December. The debut will tie in with the whole hologram project, as hologram versions of ABBA will debut the song on NBC and the BBC. Here’s what they have to say in a press release, via Pitchfork:

The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!… We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good.

Mamma mia, here they go again. (Sorry.)