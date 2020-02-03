ABBA Hoping To Release New Music This Year

After years and years of saying they would never reunite, ABBA finally said they had in 2018. There had been some activity percolating ahead of that — they performed together for the first time in decades at a 50th anniversary event in 2016, and there was a planned hologram tour. But then, just under two years ago, they officially announced the group was back together, and that there would be new songs by the end of 2018. They were slated to be the first new ABBA music since 1982’s “Thank You For The Music.”

That music, of course, has yet to actually materialize. There have been little hints at what’s going on. Along with that initial announcement, the group teased a new song called “I Still Have Faith In You.” They haven’t made any guarantees about a new album, but there’s reportedly several songs in the mix — another one being called “Don’t Shut Me Down.” We got some of these updates almost a year ago, when Björn Ulvaeus suggested we would hear something in September or October of 2019. This, of course, also didn’t happen.

But as NME points out, we now have some more promises of new ABBA songs in the not-too-distant future. This time around, Benny Andersson gave an update to ABBA Talk. “They’re coming this year, he said. “I’m guessing after the summer. But I can only guess, because I’m not really sure. But I would think so.” They then asked him if it, you know, it was actually going to happen this time, to which he responded: “One shouldn’t promise anything but if I were to decide myself, it would be September. I can’t make that decision alone. But that’s what we’re aiming for.”

So, once more, you can maybe look forward to finally hearing some new ABBA music this fall. You can watch the clip with Andersson below.