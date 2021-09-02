ABBA, the globally beloved Swedish pop titans, basically broke up in 1982, though they never officially announced it. They released The Visitors, their last album, in 1981, and they spent decades denying any speculation that they’d ever get back together. But now it’s happening. ABBA’s reunion has been in the works for a long time now. Back in 2018, the members of ABBA announced that they had gotten back together and recorded two new songs. But those songs didn’t arrive, and last year, the pandemic put all ABBA-reunion plans on hold. Today, though, ABBA finally shared those two long-promised new songs, and they also announced that they’ve made a whole new album.

ABBA unveiled all their plans in a big livestream event today, and they debuted the new singles “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.” This is the first new ABBA music we’ve gotten since the group released their farewell single “Thank You For The Music” in 1982, and they still, miraculously, sound like ABBA. “I Still Have Faith In You” is a grand, operatic weeper of a ballad. “Don’t Shut Me Down” is a thumping schlager-disco pop jam. Both of them have harmonies stacked on top of harmonies, and both of them have production so clean you could eat off of it.

Both of those new songs appear on ABBA’s new album Voyage, which will be out this fall. ABBA also confirmed plans for something else that’s been in the works for a long time: Hologram concerts. The actual members of ABBA won’t perform any live shows, but their new digital avatars will. ABBA spent years developing those avatars with Industrial Light & Magic, and those avatars will play a show next year, on May 27, with a 10-piece band. The show is happening in a London arena that’s being built specifically for the event. Below, check out those new songs and the Voyage tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Still Have Faith In You”

02 “When You Danced With Me”

03 “Little Things”

04 “Don’t Shut Me Down”

05 “Just A Notion”

06 “I Can Be That Woman”

07 “Keep An Eye On Dan”

08 “Bumblebee”

09 “No Doubt About It”

10 “Ode To Freedom”