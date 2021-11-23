Olivia Rodrigo, Kanye West, Taylor Swift Among Grammy Nominees For Album Of The Year

We now know who will compete for the biggest prizes at this winter’s Grammys ceremony. The general field categories — otherwise known as the Big Four — are headlined by an Album Of The Year race that pits relative newcomers like Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X against established stars like Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber plus Grammy favorites like Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Also: Indie-world superstar Japanese Breakfast is up for Best New Artist! Check out the major categories below, and go here for the full list of nominees.

Album Of The Year:

Jon Batiste – We Are

Justin Bieber – Justice: Triple Chucks Deluxe

Doja Cat – Planet Her Deluxe

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett – Love For Sale

H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind

Lil Nas X – Montero

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Kanye West – Donda

Record Of The Year:

ABBA – “I Still Have Faith In You”

Jon Batiste – “I Still Have Faith In You”

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett – “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Song Of The Year:

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Alicia Keys – “A Beautiful Noise”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Best New Artist:

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie