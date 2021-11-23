Olivia Rodrigo, Kanye West, Taylor Swift Among Grammy Nominees For Album Of The Year
We now know who will compete for the biggest prizes at this winter’s Grammys ceremony. The general field categories — otherwise known as the Big Four — are headlined by an Album Of The Year race that pits relative newcomers like Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X against established stars like Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber plus Grammy favorites like Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Also: Indie-world superstar Japanese Breakfast is up for Best New Artist! Check out the major categories below, and go here for the full list of nominees.
Album Of The Year:
Jon Batiste – We Are
Justin Bieber – Justice: Triple Chucks Deluxe
Doja Cat – Planet Her Deluxe
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett – Love For Sale
H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind
Lil Nas X – Montero
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Taylor Swift – Evermore
Kanye West – Donda
Record Of The Year:
ABBA – “I Still Have Faith In You”
Jon Batiste – “I Still Have Faith In You”
Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett – “I Get A Kick Out Of You”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”
Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Song Of The Year:
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”
Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Alicia Keys – “A Beautiful Noise”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Best New Artist:
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie