The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Look, I don’t even have that much ill will towards Everything Now. The ratio of clunkers to bangers skews in the wrong direction relative to other Arcade Fire albums, but it’s still got bangers — if anything, its parallel to U2’s Pop for me is that both are albums where the artists didn’t go far enough in the weird directions. That being said, the album definitely set Arcade Fire up for a comeback, and they have to be at least somewhat aware of this. So, sure, maybe “The Lightning I, II” could hit you as the group pandering, very intentionally recapturing old glories. Whatever the case, they did it. When part two kicks in on this thing, in comes the same anthemic endorphin rush this band has wielded so successfully in the past. For the first time in three years, we’re going to have real festival seasons again, and you can already imagine “Lightning” booming out over those fields. They returned just in time. —Ryan