Along with the album announcement, Arcade Fire shared a note about WE:

My grandmother read me a book when I was a little kid that had the word “WE” stamped into its cover in broken 1920s gold leaf

As my eyes grew heavy, in the bedroom my father slept in as a child, I wondered…

What is “WE”? Who are “WE”?

There are questions that can rattle around in your head for a lifetime…

but once in a while the centuries grind to a halt

and WE are given the precious time

to ask again in our child-like inner voice

What is “WE”?

Hiding in the shadow of Carl Jung

is the WE that holds each other back

and tears each other down

the WE that whispers secrets

and complains about paradise

even heaven is too cold…

But also it is the “ONE” of Marley, the Buddha and Abraham

it’s the lightning strike

of our magic mutual creation

it’s the root

WE share

made of the same dust as the stars

WE pray to

It’s the dream of Martin Luther King Jr.

and the iron of the nail on the church door of his namesake

it’s the innocence and the mistake

the universal flaw and the perfect imperfection

The hipsters called it jazz

The hippies called it love

And we call it WE