Arcade Fire Playing Bowery Ballroom Tonight

Arcade Fire are back in a big way. Monday night the band played a surprise comeback show in Win Butler and Régine Chassagne’s adopted hometown of New Orleans. Thursday afternoon they announced their new album WE — their first in five years — with the release of lead single “The Lightning I, II.” And tonight, on just a few hours’ notice, they’ll play another show at the New York rock club Bowery Ballroom.

On Instagram just now, Arcade Fire’s account posted footage of Butler and bandmate Richard Reed Perry putting up posters for the gig tonight. “Hey New York, we’re going to play a show tonight if you want to come. It’s a benefit for Ukraine.” Butler and Perry further explain that interested parties should arrive at “show o’clock.” The poster clarifies that doors open at 8PM and wristbands are available at the door now. As with Monday’s show in New Orleans, admission will be on a “pay what you can” basis. Bowery Ballroom’s official capacity is 575, so y’all New Yorkers had better hurry.