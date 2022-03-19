Coldplay released their Music Of The Spheres album last year — you know, the one with the chart-topping BTS collab “My Universe.” I did not like it nearly as much as I liked the 2019 double album Everyday Life, but I maintain that “Higher Power” goes.

The “eco-friendly” tour supporting Music Of The Spheres launched last night at Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica. It was Coldplay’s first time playing Costa Rica; it was also their first time playing some of the songs on Music Of The Spheres. About halfway through the set, they debuted the Jon Hopkins-abetted instrumental “Infinity Sign,” which led into a take on their Chainsmokers collab “Something Just Like This” with Chris Martin signing the lyrics while wearing some kind of alien helmet(?). At the end of the show, sandwiched around “Fix You,” they did two more new ones for the first time, “Humankind” and “Biutyful.” Since they were in Costa Rica, they also covered Manuel María Gutiérrez Flores’ “Patriótica Costarricense” at one point, and they welcomed opener H.E.R. on stage to fill in for We Are King on “Human Heart.”

Watch fan-made footage of all that below.

SETLIST:

“Higher Power”

“Adventure Of A Lifetime”

“Paradise”

“Charlie Brown”

“The Scientist”

“Viva La Vida”

“Orphans”

“Let Somebody Go”

“Bani Adam”

“Sparks”

“Yellow”

“Human Heart” (with H.E.R.)

“People Of The Pride”

“Clocks”

“Infinity Sign”

“Something Just Like This”

“Midnight”

“My Universe”

“A Sky Full Of Stars”

“Coloratura”

“Patriótica Costarricense”

“God Put A Smile Upon Your Face”

“Everyday Life” (acoustic)

“Humankind”

“Fix You”

“Biutyful”