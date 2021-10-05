Coldplay & BTS Debut At #1 With “My Universe”

Coldplay have a funny relationship with the American pop charts. Ever since they hit #1 with the title track from 2008’s Viva La Vida, they’ve been doing their damndest to get back. They’ve had a lot of songs crack the top 20 or even eke their way into the top 10 since then, and with the Chainsmokers collab “Something More Like This” they made it all the way to #3. But it took a team-up with BTS to push them all the way back to the top.

“My Universe,” the BTS collab from Coldplay’s suddenly imminent new album Music Of The Spheres, has debuted atop the Billboard‘s Hot 100. It’s Coldplay’s second US #1 hit and the sixth for the Seoul septet, all of them logged in the past 13 months. According to Billboard, it marks the first time a song by two co-billed groups has hit #1. Coldplay ends a 13-year gap between #1s, the longest since Cher went almost 25 years between 1974’s “Dark Lady” and 1999’s “Believe.” On the other extreme, BTS have tallied six #1s faster than any group since the Beatles racked up six within a year and two weeks from late 1964 to early 1966. BTS also tie Drake and Ariana Grande’s record of five #1 debuts.

“My Universe” also marks Max Martin’s record-tying 23rd #1 hit as a producer — he pulls even with George Martin — and his 26th as a writer, putting him one shy of John Lennon and six behind Paul McCartney. Everybody involved is creeping up on the Beatles! Except Coldplay, I guess. Coldplay are just happy to be here.

Music Of The Spheres is out 10/15 on Parlophone/Atlantic.