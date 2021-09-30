Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” Video Is Doing A Whole Lot

It’s been 13 years since the last time Coldplay had a #1 hit, and they’re determined to get back there. Next month, the band will release Music Of The Spheres, the new album that they recorded with pop uber-producer Max Martin. Last week, they released “My Universe,” their new collaboration with the globally dominant South Korean boy band BTS. If this doesn’t become Colplay’s first chart-topper since they came out with “Viva La Vida” in 2008, it’ll have to be considered a massive failure. This morning, we get the “My Universe” video, and this thing is ridiculous.

For “My Universe” video, Coldplay recruited director Dave Meyers, a veteran of big-spectacle music videos. And judging by the look of this thing, they gave Meyers the budget of an actual Hollywood blockbuster. The “My Universe” clip involves holograms of Coldplay and BTS dancing with each other, and there’s also a whole elaborate sci-fi world-building thing happening. Consider, if you will, the opening text:

Once upon a time, many years from now…

Music is forbidden across the spheres On three different planets, three different bands defy the ban

DJ LaFrique, on her alien radio ship, unites them via holoband All the while they are hunted by the Silencers…

Sure! What follows is an eye-bleeding riot of floating space-gunk and pink energy-beams and CGI-alien creature design. My favorite is the giant alien who plays drums. It’s a little hard to tell what’s going on, but I’m pretty sure the climax involves a Death Star-style planet-destruction event being averted via bass-drop. Witness the expensive absurdity for yourself below.

Music Of The Spheres is out 10/15 on Parlophone. We’ve come a long, long way since Chris Martin was walking alone on that beach.