Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”

New Music September 24, 2021 12:05 AM By James Rettig

Coldplay’s whole schtick for their new album Music Of The Spheres is the universe, so perhaps it makes some sort of cosmic sense that Chris Martin and co. would seek out Earth-famous superstars BTS to collaborate on a song for it. Today, the two groups have collided for a new track called “My Universe.” It was produced by Max Martin and co-written by Coldplay and BTS.

It’s the third single we’ve heard from Coldplay’s upcoming album following “Higher Power” and “Coloratura” and it arrives after a couple weeks of Martin and BTS flirting back and forth on social media, hyping up the song’s eventual release. Reportedly, Chris Martin traveled to South Korea earlier this year to work on the track.

Check it out below.

Music Of The Spheres is out 10/15 via Parlophone.

