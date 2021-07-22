Coldplay – “Coloratura”

Earlier this week, Coldplay officially announced their new Max Martin-produced album, Music Of The Spheres, complete with emoji song titles. The band shared its lead single, “Higher Power,” back in May. A more radio-friendly single from the album is due out in September, but tonight the band is sharing the album’s closing track, “Coloratura.”

It’s a 10-and-a-half-minute odyssey that a press release describes as having “namechecks for Galileo, Oumuamua, and Betelgeuse.” (You’re probably familiar with Galileo. For those not into cosmic nerdery, ʻOumuamua is the first known interstellar object to visit our solar system and Betelgeuse is a really bright star. No wonder Coldplay teamed up with astronauts for this album cycle!) Listen to “Coloratura” below.

Music Of The Spheres is out 10/15 via Parlophone.