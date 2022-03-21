Hear Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood On Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, & Sean Hayes’ SmartLess Podcast

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

News March 21, 2022 7:29 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Hear Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood On Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, & Sean Hayes’ SmartLess Podcast

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

News March 21, 2022 7:29 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood stopped by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes’ comedy podcast SmartLess podcast to talk about their new band, the Smile, which they recently formed with Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. During their wide-ranging conversation, Yorke and Greenwood talked about how the Smile formed immediately prior to COVID lockdown and Yorke sending vocals remotely to producer Nigel Godrich.

Arnett also asked the duo if they remembered writing their first song — like, first-ever song — to which Yorke responded that he remembered writing a song when he was 11 called “Mushroom Cloud,” which is a very proto-Radiohead-sounding title. Bateman and Arnett also joked that the Smile’s song “You Will Never Work In Television Again” is about Hayes. Listen to the interview below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Will Butler Quits Arcade Fire

2 days ago 0

Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen Explains Dropping Aimee Mann From Tour

4 days ago 0

Travis Barker Defends Kourtney Kardashian Wearing A Cannibal Corpse Shirt

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Take A Bow”

4 days ago 0

Aimee Mann Says Steely Dan Have Dropped Her From Their Tour: “It Seems They Thought Their Audience Wouldn’t Like A Female Singer-Songwriter?”

5 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest