Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood stopped by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes’ comedy podcast SmartLess podcast to talk about their new band, the Smile, which they recently formed with Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. During their wide-ranging conversation, Yorke and Greenwood talked about how the Smile formed immediately prior to COVID lockdown and Yorke sending vocals remotely to producer Nigel Godrich.

Arnett also asked the duo if they remembered writing their first song — like, first-ever song — to which Yorke responded that he remembered writing a song when he was 11 called “Mushroom Cloud,” which is a very proto-Radiohead-sounding title. Bateman and Arnett also joked that the Smile’s song “You Will Never Work In Television Again” is about Hayes. Listen to the interview below.