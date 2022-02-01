The Smile Announce European Tour

Alex Lake

News February 1, 2022 By Tom Breihan

Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood announced the existence of the Smile, their new side-project trio with Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, last year, and they’re just now becoming something like a full-time band. In the past month, the Smile have released their first two singles, “You Will Never Work In Television Again” and “The Smoke.” Over the weekend, the band played three ticketed-livestream shows, playing new songs that sounded a whole lot like Radiohead and covering Joe Jackson’s “It’s Different For Girls.” Today, the Smile have announced plans to take their act on the road for the first time.

Thus far, the Smile haven’t announced plans for any North American shows. This summer, though, they’ll spend two months touring all across Europe, starting this May in Croatia before wrapping up at Switzerland’s Montreaux Jazz Festival in July. Below, check out the band’s dates.

TOUR DATES:
5/16 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Hala
5/17 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
5/19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin
5/20 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
5/23 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus
5/24 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
5/27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
5/29-30 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
6/01 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
6/02 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
6/04 – Lille, France @ L’Aéronef
6/06-07 – Paris, France @ Philarmonie de Paris
6/08 – Lyon, France @ Les Nuits de Fourvière
6/10 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Festival
6/12 – Dijon, France @ Festival VYV Les Solidarites
6/24 – Reims, France @ La Magnifique Society
6/25 – Werchter, Belgium @ TW Classic festival
6/27 – Luxembourg, Luxemburg The Neumünster Abbaye
6/29 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival
7/05 – Barcelona, Spain @ Poble Espanyol
7/06 – Madrid, Spain @ Noches del Botánico
7/08 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisbon Coliseum
7/11 – Nîmes, France @ Festival de Nimes
7/12 – Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival

