Lollapalooza 2022 Headlined By Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, & Kygo

News March 22, 2022 11:02 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Lollapalooza will return to Chicago’s Grant Park this July 28-31, and now we know the lineup. Because the fest runs four days and has main stages at either end of the park, there are eight headliners booked: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo.

Also on tap: Glass Animals, Jazmine Sullivan, Charli XCX, IDLES, Turnstile, the Kid Laroi, YG, King Princess, 100 Gecs, Manchester Orchestra, Denzel Curry, Girl In Red, Tove Lo, WILLOW, Caroline Polachek, Cordae, Dashboard Confessional, Beach Bunny, the Wombats, Remi Wolf, PinkPantheress, MUNA, Tinashe, glaive, Wet Leg, KennyHoopla, Young Nudy, Maxo Kream, Mariah The Scientist, Horsegirl, Meet Me @ The Altar, and many more. Tickets are available here.

