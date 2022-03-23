Dehd – “Stars”

Last month, Dehd announced their new album Blue Skies. At the time, they also shared a lead single called “Bad Love.” Today, they’re back with another one.

Dehd’s latest is called “Stars.” In a press release, Emily Kempf says it’s a song about “reaching past the boundaries of understanding our personal comfort.” Guitarist Jason Balla added: “When I get too overwhelmed and I feel like my heart’s gonna break from all the sadness in this world I go for a walk. The familiar streets of home pull me back to earth.”

Check it out below.

Blue Skies is out 5/27 on Fat Possum.