Goldman Sachs CEO Is Playing Lollapalooza

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who previously DJ’d at a crowded mid-pandemic Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons, is returning to the stage to DJ at Lollapalooza 2022. Yes, Solomon, who CNN explains “moonlights as an electronic dance DJ when he’s not running one of the largest investment banks in the world,” will DJ at the Chicago music festival in July. Solomon — that’s “D-sol” to you — regularly DJs at clubs in Miami and New York.

“[I] kind of stumbled into it as a hobby, and now I just do it for fun,” Solomon said on a Goldman Sachs podcast in 2017. The CEO also tends to DJ four to six events each year, with profits going to charity. Before the 2020 Chainsmokers concert, D-sol DJ’d an Amazon event in 2019, and more recently he DJ’d a 2022 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party.

The Chainsmokers event memorably prompted an investigation by the New York Department of Health for what then-governor Andrew Cuomo called “egregious social-distancing violations.” A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs said at the time: “The vast majority of the audience appeared to follow the rules, but [Solomon is] troubled that some violated them and put themselves and others at risk.”