Beyoncé Will Perform At The Oscars

Beyoncé is set to perform “Be Alive,” her original song from the film King Richard, at this Sunday’s Oscars ceremony. It will be the fourth time Beyoncé has performed at the Academy Awards — the last time was in 2009 when she accompanied Oscar host Hugh Jackman and a bunch of other stars to sing a movie musical medley. According to Variety, Beyoncé may perform “Be Alive” remotely from a tennis court in Compton, CA, where future tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams first practiced.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish and Finneas are also set to perform their song “No Time To Die” from the Bond film of the same name, and Reba McEntire will perform “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days. Sebastián Yatra will also perform “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto. According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, Van Morrison was also invited to perform his nominated song “Down To Joy” from the movie Belfast, but couldn’t make it.

The Oscars will be held on 3/27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.