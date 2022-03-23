Detroit’s 42 Dugg and Louisville’s EST Gee have a lot in common. They’re two of the biggest no-frills street-rappers to come along in the past few years. They both bring a whole lot of personality to a rap subgenre that could always use a whole lot more personality. They’re both signed to Yo Gotti’s thriving CMG label. They’ve got songs together, including the 2021 hit “5500 Degrees,” and they’ve got on-record chemistry. So it makes perfect sense that Dugg and Gee are working on a whole collaborative project together.

We don’t yet know much about the forthcoming 42 Dugg/EST Gee record Last Ones Left, but this definitely seems to be the right time for a project like that to come out. 42 Dugg has been on a huge run ever since he showed up alongside Lil Baby on the 2020 smash “We Paid,” and his 2021 album Free Dem Boyz is really good. Gee’s 2021 breakthrough Bigger Than Life Or Death might be even better; it was one of my favorite rap albums of last year.

42 Dugg and EST Gee announced the existence of Last Ones Left yesterday by releasing a new single called “Free The Shiners.” It’s a hard, bouncy, chorus-free track where Dugg and Gee trade off lines for two minutes, and the contrast between Gee’s deep mutter and Dugg’s electric high-pitched yip works really nicely. In the Diesel Films-directed video, the two rappers and their friends party on a plane. Check it out below.