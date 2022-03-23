Romero – “Halfway Out The Door”

Turn It On!” is the title track from Romero’s debut album, and it rules. So does the second single “Halfway Out The Door,” out today. The Melbourne/Naarm garage-pop combo has zeroed in on a particular scrappy, catchy, impassioned form of retro rock ‘n’ roll, one that allows singer Alanna Oliver to cut loose. With fire and grit, she howls at an indecisive lover, “If this isn’t what you want, baby/ Don’t come knocking, knocking, knocking, knocking.” In a press release, she elaborates, “I dated this guy on and off for years, who wouldn’t leave me but wouldn’t exactly love me either. ‘Halfway’ is written about him and my eventual commitment to myself.”

The video for “Halfway Out The Door” was directed by Megan and Josh O’Keefe. Megan shared this statement:

Dave [drums] had a strong vision and pushed to use my mum’s old Panasonic camcorder to film this video. It makes for a more authentic storyline and the aesthetic of this footage was really fun to play with in the edit. This is an emotional song, the “flashback” footage helps convey that. This video is a beautiful chaos, take from it what you will.

Watch below.

Turn It On! is out 4/8 on Cool Death/Feel It. Pre-order it here.

