Beach Bunny’s Big Breakthrough

Trifilio formed Beach Bunny as a solo project back in 2015. After wanting to give music a whirl for years but hesitating due to the intimidating nature of the industry, she finally decided to record an EP of original indie-pop songs, Animalism, from the comfort of her childhood bedroom in Chicago. Trifilio was just 18 at the time, but the fact she pulled it off by herself excited her. She set to work recording follow-up EPs in college, 2016’s Pool Party and 2017’s Crybaby. Eventually Trifilio scouted three musicians to join her under the moniker so she could enter a local battle of the bands, which denied entry to solo acts. They spent three months rehearsing for the contest, and their ensuing collaborative spirit convinced Trifilio to turn Beach Bunny into a proper band. The quartet sat down to record their 2018 EP Prom Queen shortly afterwards, and they became a local tour-de-force in the process, with most everyone in Chicago rooting for them. By the time Trifilio was about to graduate with a journalism degree, Beach Bunny had stepped into the studio with Joe Reinhart of Hop Along to record their excellent debut album Honeymoon, overflowing with sugary vocal hooks and alt-rock tinged guitars. Anyone who wasn’t previously won over finally caved.

It helps that Beach Bunny make it easy to cheer for them. Trifilio sings candidly about personal struggles and teenage insecurities that are timelessly relatable, and her bandmates bring the revved up flair that makes otherwise simple power-pop feel so energetic and polished. Beyond the music, all four members are unpretentious kids who grew up paying their dues and expecting nothing for it. Trifilio was a cashier at her local pizza shop Armand’s; Henkels worked behind the counter at Panera Bread; Alvarado flipped Whoppers as a fry cook at Burger King; and Vaccaro, who joined the band in 2019 following original bassist Aidan Cada’s departure, landed jobs at Best Buy and his local record store. From day one, Beach Bunny have captured the everyday joy, misery, and awkwardness of youth — particularly that of your average teenager — with surprising grace. Their songs are confessional without the usual melodrama, honest without the accompanying cringe, level-headed without getting preachy.

It’s easy to imagine their surprise, then, when Beach Bunny became TikTok-famous thanks to “Prom Queen,” the titular EP’s lead single about learning to ignore unrealistic beauty standards. Thousands of teenagers were filming themselves grappling with self-hatred, body fat, and acne to the song’s simple refrain: “Maybe I should try harder/ You should lower your beauty standards.” The song’s music video racked up 20 million views. Beach Bunny were launched into the pages of The New Yorker and Paper Magazine, where they were lauded with praise. They landed sets at festivals like Lollapalooza and Pygmalion. A sea of fans started populating every social media account the band had, responding to each Instagram picture and tweet Trifilio posted. Someone even started a Beach Bunny subreddit and Instagram fan account to archive their every move.

Yet none of those things dominated Beach Bunny’s thoughts as they rocketed to fame. Instead, Trifilio was preoccupied with the message of “Prom Queen” warping in real time and the potential effect it could have on listeners. While she’s prone to sing about dark subject matters, Trifilio never intends for her songs to serve as wallowing grounds. So she immediately wrote a message and pinned it to the top of the YouTube page. “I wrote this song for every person out there that has felt insecure, unloved, or unhappy in their own skin — it is in no way meant to glamorize, encourage, or promote eating disorders, body hatred, or body shaming in any form,” it reads. “You are worthy of love, you are beautiful just the way you are, and beauty is a social construct. Please don’t harm your health or well being to live up to these invented expectations. It is not worth risking your life over. You are already a Prom Queen. You are already enough.” Trifilio started Beach Bunny to deal with the stress of growing up, not to grab at popularity. She wanted to make sure her songs would help strangers do the same.

Two years later, Beach Bunny are still going viral on TikTok. “Prom Queen” has yet to die down on the app, but more importantly, it’s being nudged out by their wildly addicting song “Cloud 9,” a sentimental Honeymoon cut about falling head-over-heels in love. TikTok users are syncing the song to nostalgic complications, slideshow-style, honoring the people they love: fathers, boyfriends, parents, dogs, even seventh grade math class. It’s so big that Beach Bunny just tapped Tegan And Sara for a gender-inclusive remix of the song. When I ask her about it, Trifilio is still stunned that the indie-pop duo was game to collaborate. As for the additional boost of TikTok fame, she’s grateful but otherwise unfazed. “Yeah, ultimately I’m cool with it,” laughs Trifilio. “‘Prom Queen’ has an important message and I’m glad people are getting help and figuring out their relationship with themselves. I was not in a happy relationship by any means when I wrote ‘Cloud 9,’ so it’s lovely to see people reclaim that song too and apply it to these positive experiences.”

“It’s been strange seeing the effect at shows more than anything,” Henkels says. “I remember playing this festival in the DC area. The kids up front didn’t know who we were because they were there to see another artist later that day. We closed with ‘Cloud 9′ and they still didn’t know it until right when the chorus hit. I specifically remember looking at these kids and seeing them turn to each other, gasp mouths open, and have that light-up moment like, ‘Oh my god! It’s this song!'”

Seven years into being Beach Bunny, the excitement doesn’t lay in the upcoming reception to their music or future opportunities in glossy magazines, but rather the ability to bring these songs to life. Clearly, Trifilio is still enthused to be making original songs at all — a pipe dream she believed was reserved for Berklee prodigies and kids with money to burn. In the studio, she practices take after take of her vocal parts for “Gone” before recording it, trying to walk the line between sing-shouting with urgency and delivering a verse that’s scratchy. Each take is accurate, and the difference between them is minimal to the average ear, but Trifilio is striving for her own type of perfection. The balance of softer, low-note enunciation to powerful, end-of-sentence vocal punch is the key to her sing-shouting delivery. When Trifilio realizes she forgot a sentence in the song’s bridge, she asks for five minutes, takes out her pencil, and scribbles a new lyric into her notebook, unperturbed. She gives O’Keefe a thumbs up and he starts recording. During the chorus, Trifilio reaches for arguably her highest notes yet in Beach Bunny history — “Do I fall into your arms again/ After all, is this the end?” — and finally nails it. A huge grin spreads across her face and she dances inside the vocal booth to celebrate. The singing lessons Trifilio signed up for during the pandemic clearly paid off, as her voice sounds more confident and stronger than ever before.

While recording their parts in the studio, the rest of Beach Bunny are similarly focused and determined. When not recording, they’re incredibly laid back. It helps that it’s April 2021, which means we all recently received the first dose of the vaccine and are feeling optimistic for the first time in the pandemic. Hanging out with anyone in person, especially your friends, feels like magic. The studio’s front room is covered in Topo Chico bottles and various ways to kill time — a Frank Zappa memoir, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a laptop screening anime shows, a bag filled with double-stuffed Oreos and Skittles — but everyone prefers to hang out in the mixing room together, where they crack jokes and stroll down memory lane. Henkels challenges O’Keefe to a game of Hearts before realizing he’s outskilled, so instead O’Keefe teaches him how to count against bots on an online version of the game. Alvarado tells a story about how his high school band only played one show, a graduation party, where they covered bands like Never Shout Never and Taking Back Sunday. “Everyone laughed at us and I was so bummed out I literally never played music again until joining this band,” he says. Vaccaro explains the origin story of his social media handle @pavementthebandofficial, which started as a joke in hopes of being paid off in exchange for the handle but concluded unceremoniously with Pavement opting for @pavementband instead. Alvarado breaks into spontaneous imitations throughout the day: a prim-and-proper British take on a freestyle, a Beastie Boys-style scream intro a la “Sabotage” to one of their own songs, Billy Corgan’s nasally rendition of “Tonight, Tonight.” Every hour is filled with laughter, and O’Keefe lovingly calls the band his peanut gallery as a result.