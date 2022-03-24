Perfume Genius Announces New Album Ugly Season

News March 24, 2022 10:37 AM By Chris DeVille
0

It’s been two years since Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, and Perfume Genius is ready to roll out his next album. Ugly Season, dropping in June, will be a multimedia affair; in addition to the 10 tracks of music, Mike Hadreas is starring in a short film by visual artist Jacolby Satterwhite using music from Ugly Season.

Here’s what Satterwhite says about that:

This project is the genesis of a whole new direction that I’m taking, one that I’ve been thinking about within this endemic culture, since 2020. Mike and I are both writing scripts. My visual narrative serendipitously mirrors the lyrical direction in his music; it’s a rare, like-minded bond. It’s a creation myth. How do you architecturally mold and render an idealized version of utopia? It’s about making something that you desire so beyond your scope that it’s hard to grapple into a concrete form.

Pop Song” and “Eye In The Wall,” songs that date back to 2019, are both on the Ugly Season tracklist, which you can find below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Just A Room”
02 “Herem”
03 “Teeth”
04 “Pop Song”
05 “Scherzo”
06 “Ugly Season”
07 “Eye In The Wall”
08 “Photograph”
09 “Hellbent”
10 “Cenote”

Ugly Season is out 6/17 on Matador.

