Perfume Genius – “Pop Song”

Last month, Perfume Genius released “Eye In The Wall,” a gorgeously textured and atmospheric piece that landed among our best songs of the week. Mike Hadreas composed the track for The Sun Still Burns Here, a new dance and live performance show that was created in collaboration with choreographer Kate Wallich and her company YC. It premiered a couple weeks ago in Seattle, and it’ll have runs later this year in New York, Minneapolis, and Boston.

Today, Hadreas is sharing another selection from the music he wrote for The Sun Still Burns Here called “Pop Song.” It’s not precisely a pop song, but it’s not too hard to envision this as an extension of the layered work he was doing on his last full-length, No Shape. Listen to it below.

The Sun Still Burns Here will have its East Coast premiere 11/13-17 at New York’s Joyce Theater. It’ll also run 12/5-7 at Minneapolis’ Walker Art Center and 1/17-18 at ICA Boston. “Eye In The Wall” is out now on the streaming services.