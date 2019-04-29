Perfume Genius Collaborates On New Dance Work The Sun Still Burns Here

Mike Hadreas, the artist better known as Perfume Genius, has always been a physically expressive performer, and he’s made dance a crucial part of his generally stunning live shows and videos. And now he’s about to make it a focus. Hadreas has collaborated with the choreographer Kate Wallich and her company the YC on The Sun Still Burns Here, a new dance and live music performance piece.

Hadreas isn’t just composing music for the piece; he’s taking part in the performances. Per a representative, “Mike will be one of the dancers/performers on stage. Mike and Alan [Wyffels] have been in the studio creating and rehearsing with the artists from the YC and are fully integrated into the choreography.” The piece will debut this fall in Seattle, the shared hometown of both Hadreas and Wallich, and it’ll also run in New York.

Here’s what Hadreas says about it:

Dance has become a vital part of my live performances over the last few years. I use it almost as another instrument onstage to try and communicate beyond what I’m capable of singing. Music has always been my way of lifting off and pushing for transcendence. Working with Kate, creating movement and sound and a new world at the very same time — I feel like we’re unlocking something we couldn’t have alone. Dance isn’t a response to the music or vice versa since they have been braided together from the start.

And here’s what Wallich says:

This is the first time The YC has worked with a composer who is also a dancer and performer, and that’s what drew me to working with Mike in the first place. It’s also the first time I have co-directed a work with someone outside of my own company. Because of this, we’re all pushing our work into new territories, and what’s happening is something very special.

The Sun Still Burns Here will premiere 10/4-5 at Seattle’s Moore Theatre, and it’ll have its East Coast premiere 11/13-17 at New York’s Joyce Theater.