Charli XCX released her new album, Crash, last week, which I found underwhelming but many of you enjoyed and I’m happy for you. Now there’s more Crash where that came from. Today, Charli has released a deluxe edition of the album that includes four new tracks: “Selfish Girl,” “How Can I Not Know What I Need Right Now,” “Sorry If I Hurt You” (which was supposed to be the album’s title at one point), and “What You Think About Me.” Between them, those four songs include credits from the 1975’s George Daniel, A.G. Cook, Andrew Wyatt, Lotus IV, and Noonie Bao, all of whom also contribute to the standard Crash. Check out the deluxe edition below.

The Crash deluxe edition is out now via Asylum/Atlantic.

