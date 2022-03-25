Neil Young has been in the news a lot lately as a proud anti-Spotify warrior, but he’s got other things going on, too. For years now, Young has been releasing a great deal of the music that he’s got in his archives. A few months ago, he finally dropped the previously unreleased 1987 album Summer Songs. Last year, meanwhile, Young also kicked off his Official Bootleg Series with the release of a live album recorded at Carnegie Hall in 1970. And now Young is planning three new live albums, all recorded in the early ’70s.

On his website last year, Young wrote about all the live albums that he’s planning to release, and three of them are coming this spring. These shows have all been heavily bootlegged in the past, but now they’ve gotten proper mixes. In May, Young will release two solo-acoustic shows recorded in Los Angeles in 1971 — one taped at UCLA’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on February 1 and another captured two days earlier at Royce Hall. He’ll also release a surprise performance that he played at New York’s Bottom Line in 1974.

Today, Young has shared three of those recordings — one each from the three albums. First, here’s his solo take on the After The Gold Rush song “Don’t Let It Bring You Down” from the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion:

Here’s Young accompanying himself on piano, playing “Journey Through The Past,” from the 1972 film of the same name, at Royce Hall:

Finally, Here’s Young doing “Revolution Blues,” the gnarly On The Beach number that’s probably about the Manson Family, at the Bottom Line:

And here are the tracklists for all three live albums.

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (Los Angeles: February 1, 1971):

01 “On the Way Home”

02 “Tell Me Why”

03 “Old Man”

04 “Journey Through The Past”

05 “Cowgirl In The Sand”

06 “Heart Of Gold”

07 “A Man Needs A Maid”

08 “Sugar Mountain”

09 “Don’t Let It Bring You Down”

10 “Love In Mind”

11 “The Needle And The Damage Done”

12 “Ohio”

13 “See The Sky About To Rain”

14 “I Am A Child”

15 “Dance Dance Dance”

Royce Hall (Los Angeles: January 30, 1971)

01 “On The Way Home”

02 “Tell Me Why”

03 “Old Man”

04 “Journey Through The Past”

05 “Cowgirl In The Sand”

06 “Heart Of Gold”

07 “A Man Needs A Maid”

08 “See The Sky About To Rain”

09 “Sugar Mountain”

10 “Don’t Let It Bring You Down”

11 “Love In Mind”

12 “The Needle And The Damage Done”

13 “Ohio”

14 “Down By The River”

15 “Dance Dance Dance”

16 “I Am A Child”

Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live The Bottom Line) (NYC: May 16, 1974):

01 “Pushed It Over The End”

02 “Long May You Run”

03 “Greensleeves”

04 “Ambulance Blues”

05 “Helpless”

06 “Revolution Blues”

07 “On The Beach”

08 “Roll Another Number (For The Road)”

09 “Motion Pictures”

10 “Pardon My Heart”

11 “Dance Dance Dance”

All three Neil Young live albums are out 5/6 on Shakey Pictures Records, with vinyl editions coming 6/3. Also, Neil Young recently wrote on his website that he’s “been overcome with sadness.” We should all try to cheer Neil Young up!