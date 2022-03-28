Diddy Says Will Smith & Chris Rock Squashed Their Beef After The Oscars

The big story of Oscar night was, unfortunately, not about movies. It was about one man slapping another man to defend his wife’s honor. Right before Questlove accepted Best Documentary Feature for his excellent Summer Of Soul, Will Smith walked on stage and smacked Chris Rock, who’d just cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hair. It was not something I ever imagined happening back in the late ’90s when Smith’s Big Willie Style hits and Rock’s “No Sex (In The Champagne Room)” were both staples of my MTV diet.

Another man whose videos were inescapable back then, Sean “Diddy” Combs, now says Smith and Rock have settled their conflict. Talking to Page Six at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party, Diddy said, “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that. It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

While accepting the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard later in the night, Smith notably apologized to everyone but Rock: “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me; it’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people.”

At the Vanity Fair party, Smith was also spotted dancing to his own “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” while holding his Oscar.