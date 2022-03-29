Last month, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released the 18-minute single “The Dripping Tap” and announced a new album called Omnium Gatherum, though the Australian band kept quiet about any further details. Today, they’re revealing the album’s release date (April 22 — quite soon!) and tracklist. They’re also sharing a new single, “Magenta Mountain.” Here’s the band’s Ambrose Kenny-Smith on the track:

You know when you have a really weird vivid dream and it sticks with you like glue? One day I came into the studio and Stu was trying to write one of them down. He kept banging on about this paradise called Magenta Mountain that he had seen but none of us believed him. Every day since then he’s been still trying to convince us all that it’s real and one day he will.

The band has played the song live before, and the John Angus Stewart-directed video is set to footage of them doing so. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Dripping Tap”

02 “Magenta Mountain”

03 “Kepler-22b”

04 “Gaia”

05 “Ambergris”

06 “Sadie Sorceress”

07 “Evilest Man”

08 “The Garden Goblin”

09 “Blame It On The Weather”

10 “Persistence”

11 “The Grim Reaper”

12 “Presumptuous”

13 “Predator X”

14 “Red Smoke”

15 “Candles”

16 “The Funeral”

Omnium Gatherum is out 4/22 via KGLW.