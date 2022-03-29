James Krivchenia – “The Science Of Imaginary Solutions”

James Krivchenia – “The Science Of Imaginary Solutions”

Erin Birgy

New Music March 29, 2022 10:27 AM By James Rettig
0

Right around the time that Big Thief released their epic double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, the band’s drummer James Krivchenia announced a new solo album called Blood Karaoke with the hyperactive lead single “Emissaries Of Creation.” Today, he’s back with another jumpy sample-based cut from the album, “The Science of Imaginary Solutions,” a collage of a whole lot of different sounds that would have no place on a Big Thief record. “Everytime I come back to the record, ‘The Science Of Imaginary Solutions’ always actually shocks me a bit in a good way,” Krivchenia mused in a statement. “It feels like a good representation of Blood Karaoke as a whole.” Check it out below.

Blood Karaoke is out 4/15 via Reading Group.

