Mister Goblin – “Military Discount”

Last month, Mister Goblin (formerly of Two Inch Astronaut) announced a new album, Bunny, with “Holiday World,” and today he’s back with another single, the snotty and soaring “Military Discount.” “In Indiana there are many, many fireworks stands, most of which feature some sort of discount for service members,” Mister Goblin explained in a statement. “I just think that’s such a bizarre fucking deal, given that PTSD and hypervigiliance are so common among veterans. It’s kind of written from the perspective of a shiesty used car salesman type of person who is trying to pawn fireworks off on military people.” Listen below.

Bunny is out 4/22 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.