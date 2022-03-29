Mister Goblin – “Military Discount”

New Music March 29, 2022 2:12 PM By James Rettig
0

Mister Goblin – “Military Discount”

New Music March 29, 2022 2:12 PM By James Rettig
0

Last month, Mister Goblin (formerly of Two Inch Astronaut) announced a new album, Bunny, with “Holiday World,” and today he’s back with another single, the snotty and soaring “Military Discount.” “In Indiana there are many, many fireworks stands, most of which feature some sort of discount for service members,” Mister Goblin explained in a statement. “I just think that’s such a bizarre fucking deal, given that PTSD and hypervigiliance are so common among veterans. It’s kind of written from the perspective of a shiesty used car salesman type of person who is trying to pawn fireworks off on military people.” Listen below.

Bunny is out 4/22 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

More Details Regarding Taylor Hawkins’ Death Shared By Bogotá Health Office

4 days ago 0

Mira Calix Has Died

2 days ago 0

Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell Win Best Original Song, Diane Warren Loses For The 13th Time

2 days ago 0

New Report Conflicts Diddy’s Claim That Will Smith & Chris Rock Squashed Their Beef After The Oscars

2 days ago 0

Perry Farrell Shares Video Eulogy For His Best Friend Taylor Hawkins

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest