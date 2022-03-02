Since Two Inch Astronaut went on hiatus a few years back, the band’s frontman Sam has been making music on his own under the name Mister Goblin. His last full-length, Four People In An Elevator And One Of Them Is The Devil, came out last year, and he’s already got another one ready to go. Bunny, which will be out in April, is the project’s first full band album — rounding out the group now are Options’ Seth Engel and Cumbie’s Aaron O’Neill — and today Mister Goblin is sharing Bunny‘s lead single “Holiday World,” a radio-rocky blast of hooks and energy.

“There’s a theme park called Holiday World located in (I kid you not) Santa Claus, Indiana,” Sam Goblin explains in a statement. “It’s basically split up into sections of the park that have different holiday themes. Lyrically the song is about the power of the algorithm being so absolute to the point where it’s impossible to tell what we really like, and relating that to what I imagine the very curated experience of being at Holiday World.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Military Discount”

02 “Good Son/Bad Seed”

03 “In Indiana”

04 “Holiday World”

05 “Temporary Light”

06 “Over The Moon”

07 “Safe Words”

08 “Red Box”

09 “I’m Out”

10 “One Year Dark”

TOUR DATES:

03/03 Bloomington, IN @ Orbit Room w/ Joelton Mayfield

03/10 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout w/ OUX

03/11 Louisville, KY @ The Flamingo Lounge

03/12 Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr w/ Stuck & Shell of a Shell

03/13 New Orleans, LA @ BJ’s

03/14 Denton, TX @ TBA

03/17 Austin, TX @ Hole In The Wall (Post-Trash show)

03/19 Austin, TX @ Velveeta Room (EIS show)

03/20 St. Louis, MO @ Music Record Shop w/ Grocer

03/21 Bloomington, IN @ Night Shop

Bunny is out 4/22 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.