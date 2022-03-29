Warpaint – “Stevie”

New Music March 29, 2022 10:07 AM By Tom Breihan
0

This spring, the excellent Los Angeles band Warpaint will return with Radiate Like This, their first new album in nearly six years. Earlier this year, the band dropped “Champion,” the first single and opening track from the new LP. Today, they’ve followed that song with another one called “Stevie.”

“Stevie” is definitely Warpaint operating in their comfort zone. It’s a smooth, sunny song that’s full of layered harmonies and tricky musicianship. Over a chill, burbling groove, the band sings about finding happiness in another person. The whole song shimmers like a mirage. We don’t necessarily know who it’s about, but given the title and vibe, there’s at least some possibility that it’s named after Stevie Nicks. Check it out below.

Radiate Like This is out 5/6 on Virgin.

